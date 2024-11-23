ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Rohit Patil Carry Forward Legacy Of RR Patil From Tasgoan-Kavathe Mahakal?

Sangli: The battle in the Tasgoan-Kavathe Mahakal Assembly seat is the prestigious one for Rohit Suman RR Aba Patil, son of late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister RR Patil.

RR Patil, fondly known as Aba Patil in political circles, was admired for his simplicity and simple living. He was the Home Minister when the dreaded 26/11 attacks took place in Mumbai.

Rohit Patil has been fielded by the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) from the seat, which was represented by his father RR Patil.

Rohit is keen to carry forward the legacy of his late father and he has a strong local connection. He also has the support of the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sangli MP Vishal Patil, who was elected as an independent candidate.