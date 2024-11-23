ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil Win From Shirdi Once Again?

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil is seeking a re-election from the Shirdi seat in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil Win From Shirdi Once Again?
File photo of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ahmednagar: The Vikhe Patil family has a special connection with the Ahmednagar district as they hail from the district.
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil switched over to the BJP from the Congress and is now a Maharashtra Minister. He is seeking re-election from the Shirdi Assembly seat.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi has fielded Raju Sadik Sheikh but the main battle is between Radhkrishna Vikhe Patil and Congress candidate Prabhavati Janardan Ghogare.

Senior BJP and Congress leaders campaigned extensively for their respective candidates. The shrine of Sai Baba, where lakhs of devotees across the world, is also located in the Shirdi constituency. If Vikhe-Patil, who has considerable clout among the locals wins, and if the Mahayuti retains power in the state, he could get a key position.

On November 20, the day of voting, allegations were levelled against Vikhe-Patil that he made students from other states and other districts of Maharashtra to vote in his constituency. However, Vikhe-Patil, who also has a stronghold over the co-operative sector, rubbished all the allegations.

His son Sujay Vikhe-Patil, a former BJP MP, suffered defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and it remains to be seen whether it would have an effect on the Assembly polls. Wait for November 23 to see who emerges victorious.

