Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Nana Patole Win From Sakoli Seat?

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole is seeking a re-election from Sakoli seat.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Nana Patole Win From Sakoli Seat?
File photo of Congress leader Nana Patole (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bhandara: If the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wins, one of the chief ministerial candidates is Nana Patole. Nana Patole is the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief and he is contesting the polls from the Sakoli Assembly seat in the Bhandara district of the state.

There is a straight contest between the BJP and the Congress in this constituency and in all likelihood, Nana Patole, who has done a considerable amount of work for the locals, should sail through. Patole is pitted against BJP candidate Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar.

Also in the fray is Bahujan Samaj Party's Roshan Baburao Fule. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar is also contesting the polls and has fielded Dr Avinash Nanhe from the seat. The road for Patole should be easy but the final verdict will only be known on November 23.

Patole has good local connections and has done a lot of work for the masses. He is a popular face of the Congress in Vidarbha, from where the grand old party is looking to win several seats. Vidarbha is one of the key regions for the MVA, if they have to come in the state. One of the issues which Patole is banking on is the farmers suicide, hoping that the people of the region vote against the incumbent Maharashtra government.

