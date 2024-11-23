ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Harshavandhan Patil Become The MLA of Indapur?

NCP (SP) leader Harshavardhan Patil is facing challenge from Dattatray Bharane in Indapur Assembly seat.

Will Harshavandhan Patil Become The MLA of Indapur?
File photo of Harshavardhan Patil (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Pune: One of the key contests is the Indapur seat in the Pune district in western Maharashtra. In the fray is Harshavardhan Patil, a former Congress leader, who switched to the BJP first and then to the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).
Harshavardhan, a former Maharashtra Minister, is contesting on NCP (SP) ticket, and Sharad Pawar has assured him that he will be once again made a minister if the Maha Vikas Aghadi comes to power in the state.

Harshavardhan is facing a challenge from Amol Shivaji Devakate, who has been fielded by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and Dattatray Bharane, who is contesting on an NCP ticket.

Like Harshavardhan, Dattatray Bharane also has the support of the masses. The seat also comes under the sugar belt and both Harshvardhan and Bharane has done considerable work in the co-operative sector.

Harshavardhan has been promised by Sharad Pawar that he would be made a minister if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power in the state. The leader also has extensive knowledge about the working of co-operative sector, especially the sugar factories. During his tenure as a Minister, he worked extensively for the electorate.

Who becomes the king of Indapur will be known only on November 23.

