Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Voters Give Mandate To Shiv Sena As Against Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: It was a battle between the two Shiv Sena's - the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).
It was the first Maharashtra Assembly election after Eknath Shinde caused a vertical split in the Shiv Sena, founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray. And the voters in the state gave a decisive mandate to the Shiv Sena, as the party was leading in as many as 55 seats in the 288-member House, as per the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The Shiv Sena (UBT) was leading in just 19 seats in the state. Take the example of the Kopri-Panchpakhadi Assembly seat in Thane, Eknath Shinde is leading by 45979 votes. Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Kedar Dighe, nephew of late Anand Dighe, who is the mentor of Eknath Shinde, is placed second.
Even in the Ovala-Majiwada constituency in Thane district, Pratap Sarnaik, a senior Shiv Sena leader, was ahead by over 31,000 votes. Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Naresh Manera was placed second.
In the coastal Konkan region, it was the Shiv Sena, who was chosen the electorate. In the Savantwadi seat, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar, who was fielded by Shiv Sena, was ahead by over 24,000 votes. The Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Rajan Teli is placed at the second place.