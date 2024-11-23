ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Voters Give Mandate To Shiv Sena As Against Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: It was a battle between the two Shiv Sena's - the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

It was the first Maharashtra Assembly election after Eknath Shinde caused a vertical split in the Shiv Sena, founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray. And the voters in the state gave a decisive mandate to the Shiv Sena, as the party was leading in as many as 55 seats in the 288-member House, as per the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Shiv Sena (UBT) was leading in just 19 seats in the state. Take the example of the Kopri-Panchpakhadi Assembly seat in Thane, Eknath Shinde is leading by 45979 votes. Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Kedar Dighe, nephew of late Anand Dighe, who is the mentor of Eknath Shinde, is placed second.