Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Aditi Tatkare Win Again From Srivardhan Seat?

Raigad: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare is seeking a re-election from the Srivardhan Assembly constituency in the Raigad district in coastal Konkan.

Aditi is the daughter of Sunil Tatkare, Maharashtra chief of the Nationalist Congress Party and a Lok Sabha MP from Raigad constituency. Sunil Tatkare walked away with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, when he caused a vertical split in the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.



Aditi won the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls on an undivided NCP ticket and that time had the support of Congress. However, in the 2024 polls, there is a direct fight between NCP and NCP (SP) and hence it is a battle of prestige battle for Sunil Tatkare, the Lok Sabha MP from Raigad. He is the only NCP MP from Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha.

NCP (SP) has fielded Anil Dattaram Navgane from the seat. Aditi, who is showcasing the work done by the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, could sail through, seeing her local connect. The Tatkare family has a clout over the voters and also a special bond with them. Aditi has taken enormous efforts top bring projects and tourism to the Konkan region of the state.

She also took numerous efforts to promote sports in the state. What happens to Aditi will be known only on November 23, when the counting of votes takes place.