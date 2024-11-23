ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Aditi Tatkare Win Again From Srivardhan Seat?

Aditi Tatkare, daughter of Sunil Tatkare, is seeking a re-election from Srivardhan Assembly constituency.

Will Aditi Tatkare Win Again From Srivardhan Seat?
File photo of Aditi Tatkare (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Raigad: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare is seeking a re-election from the Srivardhan Assembly constituency in the Raigad district in coastal Konkan.
Aditi is the daughter of Sunil Tatkare, Maharashtra chief of the Nationalist Congress Party and a Lok Sabha MP from Raigad constituency. Sunil Tatkare walked away with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, when he caused a vertical split in the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Aditi won the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls on an undivided NCP ticket and that time had the support of Congress. However, in the 2024 polls, there is a direct fight between NCP and NCP (SP) and hence it is a battle of prestige battle for Sunil Tatkare, the Lok Sabha MP from Raigad. He is the only NCP MP from Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha.

NCP (SP) has fielded Anil Dattaram Navgane from the seat. Aditi, who is showcasing the work done by the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, could sail through, seeing her local connect. The Tatkare family has a clout over the voters and also a special bond with them. Aditi has taken enormous efforts top bring projects and tourism to the Konkan region of the state.

She also took numerous efforts to promote sports in the state. What happens to Aditi will be known only on November 23, when the counting of votes takes place.

Raigad: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare is seeking a re-election from the Srivardhan Assembly constituency in the Raigad district in coastal Konkan.
Aditi is the daughter of Sunil Tatkare, Maharashtra chief of the Nationalist Congress Party and a Lok Sabha MP from Raigad constituency. Sunil Tatkare walked away with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, when he caused a vertical split in the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Aditi won the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls on an undivided NCP ticket and that time had the support of Congress. However, in the 2024 polls, there is a direct fight between NCP and NCP (SP) and hence it is a battle of prestige battle for Sunil Tatkare, the Lok Sabha MP from Raigad. He is the only NCP MP from Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha.

NCP (SP) has fielded Anil Dattaram Navgane from the seat. Aditi, who is showcasing the work done by the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, could sail through, seeing her local connect. The Tatkare family has a clout over the voters and also a special bond with them. Aditi has taken enormous efforts top bring projects and tourism to the Konkan region of the state.

She also took numerous efforts to promote sports in the state. What happens to Aditi will be known only on November 23, when the counting of votes takes place.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ADITI TATKARESRIVARDHAN SEATASSEMBLY ELECTION 2024NCPMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.