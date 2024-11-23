Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Shaina NC Spring A Surprise From Mumbadevi Seat?

Mumbai: BJP leader and spokesperson Shaina NC is contesting the polls on a Shiv Sena ticket from the Mumbadevi constituency in south Mumbai.

Shaina NC, the daughter of the late Nana Chudasma, is pitted against the sitting Congress MLA Amin Patel, who has done enormous work in the area.

The constituency comprises the famous Mumbadevi temple from which the city of Mumbai got its name and it has diverse voters - traders, middle-class families and jewellers.

Shaina has been a BJP leader but as the seat went to the Eknath Shinde-led party in the seat sharing in the Mahayuti, she decided to contest on a Shiv Sena ticket and symbol bow and arrow.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde campaigned for Shaina NC and so did other Shiv Sena and BJP leaders.

However, Shaina, who was the BJP's face in the national media, faces a stiff challenge from Amin Patel, who is a local and knows the pulse of the people from the area.

A controversy erupted after Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant termed Shaina MP as "imported maal". Patel is likely to get a majority of Muslim votes in the area and he would be banking on the work he has done in the last five years. With two strong candidates, the constituency is set to witness Kaante Ki Takkar (a tough fight) for sure.