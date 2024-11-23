ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Mahayuti Sweeps Entire State; No Rural-Urban Divide Witnessed

Mumbai: Maharashtra voted in oneness. There was no rural and urban divide this time around. The Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party swept all parts of the state, including western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra and Konkan.

This sentiment was reflected by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar said, "We got success in all the regions of the state, which was not the case in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, we only managed to win a lone seat in the Marathwada region, but this time it is not the case."

It was a Mahayuti tsunami as Congress heavyweights including Balasaheb Thorat had to bite the dust. Thorat, who was elected for eight successive times from the Sangamnagar constituency, lost in the polls. He was defeated by Shiv Sena nominee Amol Khatal. Sangamner is in Ahmednagar district and it is a rural area and there too it was the Mahayuti, which was successful. In Kopargoan Assembly seat, which also comes in the Ahmednagar district, it was the NCP nominee Ashutosh Kale, who won by a margin of 1,24,624 votes.

Western Maharashtra, which is a sugar belt, was known as a stronghold of the undivided Nationalist Congress Party and its founder Sharad Pawar. However, once again in this elections, it was Ajit Pawar who trumped his uncle Sharad Pawar and the NCP got enormous success in the region.

For example, in Ambegoan Assembly seats in the Pune district, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) nominee Dilip Walse-Patil, a former Maharashtra Speaker, won with a comfortable margin. Walse-Patil defeated NCP (SP) nominee Devdatta Nikam.