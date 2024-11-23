ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Rohit Pawar retain Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly seat?

Ahmednagar: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and Sharad Pawar's grandson Rohit Pawar is seeking a re-election from the Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly constituency in the Ahmednagar district of the state.

Rohit Pawar first got elected as an MLA from the Karjat-Jamkhed seat in the 2019 Assembly polls. After Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar caused a vertical split in the NCP, founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar, Rohit decided to stay with his grandfather - the senior Pawar.

Rohit is pitted against BJP's Prof Ram Shinde, a former Maharashtra Minister, and the contest is likely to go down the wire. Rohit will bank on

Somnath Haribhau Bhailume is contesting the polls from the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi and Dattatray Atmaram Sonwane is the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate, but they are unlikely to have an impact.

Rohit Pawar, who is also the President of Maharashtra Cricket Association (MVA) started a cricket academy in his constituency and even got India skipper Rohit Sharma to inaugurate it.

Prof Ram Shinde has gone all guns blazing against Rohit and he now has the support of NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Rohit has the support of Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The results will be declared on November 23 when the fate of candidates will be known.