Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Deepak Kesarkar Once Again Be MLA from Sawantwadi Seat?

Deepak Kesarkar is hoping to win the polls from Sawantwadi Seat in coastal Konkan region.

Will Deepak Kesarkar Once Again Be MLA from Sawantwadi Seat
File photo of Deepak Kesarkar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Sindhudurg: Maharashtra School Education and Marathi Language Minister Deepak Kesarkar is seeking a re-election from the Sawantwadi Assembly seat in the Sindhudrug district from where he was elected in the 2019 state Assembly polls.

Kesarkar in the 2019 polls had won on a ticket of undivided Shiv Sena. After Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde caused a vertical split in Shiv Sena, the party founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray, Kesarkar decided to go with Shinde and was made a minister in the Maharashtra government. This time however it is a battle between the two Sena's as Kesarkar faces the challenge from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) who have fielded Rajan Prakash Teli.

Kesarkar is banking on the work he has done in his constituency in the past five years and the work done by the Eknath Shinde-led government. He will also hope that the Ladki Bahin Scheme, which gives Rs 1,500 to the women, whose applications, have been accepted, works in his favour.
Teli on the other hand is projecting how the Maharashtra government has failed and how they have been unable to promote the picturesque location as a tourist hub.

It is one of the seats that will go down the wire and the winner will be announced on November 23, when the counting of votes is taken up.

TAGGED:

DEEPAK KESARKARSAWANTWADI SEATSHIV SENA VS SHIV SENA UBTASSEMBLY ELECTION 2024

