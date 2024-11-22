Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Who Will Win, Mahayuti or MVA? All Set for Counting on Saturday

Mumbai: The stage is set for counting of votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections at 8 am on Saturday as the entire country is eagerly looking forward to know the people's mandate from the second most populous state in the country.

Saturday's results will decide the fate of 4,136 candidates who contested across the state. Also, the results will decide whether the predictions of exit polls, most of which have given an edge to Mahayuti, will come right or wrong.

Counting for all the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly will begin at 8 am at 288 counting centres under the supervision of as many counting observers. Postal ballot counting will be taken up at nearly 1,732 tables.

While the ruling Mahayuti coalition led by the BJP is expecting to form the government once again, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar) is confident of regaining power in the key state.

The total poll percentage in the single-phase voting held on November 20 is put at 66.05 percent, which is a small increase from 61.1 percent in the 2019 assembly election.

Along with the assembly polls, the counting of votes will also be taken up at one counter for the Nanded Lok Sabha byelection, which reported 67.81 per cent voting.

In November 20 polling, the BJP, which leads the ruling Mahayuti alliance, contested 149 assembly seats while its partners Shiv Sena contested 81 and NCP 59 seats respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were among the star campaigners of Mahayuti in this election.

Among the partners of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Congress contested 101 seats, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) 86 seats respectively.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded its candidates in 237 out of the total 288 seats. The AIMIM contested 17 seats. Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena also fielded candidates at key seats in Mumbai and Pune, along with a few other in rural Maharashtra.

Focus has also shifted on how many independents will win in this election amidst speculation over what happens if neither alliance fails to get majority in the results. About 2,086 out of the total 4,136 contesting candidates are independents.

Like in the 1995 elections, it is predicted that independent MLAs may be elected in large numbers in this election. If that happens, the demand for luring independent MLAs may increase enormously. After the 1995 elections, the independents formed their own pressure group and heavily bargained for their demands.

Chief Minister's post: So far, decision has not been taken on the Chief Minister's post in both the alliances. There is a difference of opinion between the state president of Congress Nana Patole, a constituent party of Maha Vikas Aghadi, and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party spokesperson MP Sanjay Raut on this issue. Rounds of discussions have started between leaders on this issue and the same is the case with Mahayuti.