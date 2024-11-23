ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Chhagan Bhujbal Remain The Undisputed King Of Yeola Seat?

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is seeking a re-election from Yeola seat in Nashik district.

Will Chhagan Bhujbal Remain The Undisputed King Of Yeola Seat
File photo of Chhagan Bhujbal (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Nashik: Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is seeking a re-election from the Yeola constituency in the Nashik district.
Bhujbal, a former Shiv Sainik, was the mayor of Mumbai. He later switched to the Nationalist Congress Party, founded by Sharad Pawar and was elected numerous times, on a NCP ticket.

He has done considerable amount of work in Yeola and the areas nearby. The leader is popular among the masses and is an efficient administrator.

When Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar caused a vertical split in the NCP, Bhujbal decided to go with Ajit Pawar. The move by Bhubal surprised many political experts.

It is a straight contest between the NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), who has fielded Advocate Manikrao Madhavrao Shinde.
In the 2019 polls, Bhujbal won on an undivided NCP ticket. This time around he has the support of Shiv Sena and the BJP, while Advocate Shinde has the support of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress.
Bhujbal is well-connected at the ground and is a mass leader. Also being an OBC, he also attracts voters of that community and always speaks in their favour. Bhujbal should sail through but the verdict will be known on November 23, when the counting of votes takes place. It also remains to be seen whether the Marathas vote for Bhujbal.





