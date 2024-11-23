Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | BJP Asserts Supremacy In Nagpur, Fadnavis Leading From The Front

Nagpur: When the BJP performed below expectations in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took responsibility and even offered to resign.
The BJP high-command asked Fadnavis to continue and he worked on all the mistakes the saffron party committed in the Lok Sabha polls. As a result, Fadnavis led from the front and ensured that his party was ahead on his home-turn - Nagpur.
Two other reasons why the BJP did well in Nagpur was the presence of Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP Nitin Gadkari. Gadkari worked along with Fadnavis and ensured that the BJP benefits in the city and the district.
As per the Election Commission of India data, in the Nagpur Central seat, the BJP nominee Pravin Prabhakarrao Datke was ahead by over 2,000 votes while in the Nagpur East seat, BJP nominee Krishna Khopde was ahead by over 10,000 votes.
In the Nagpur South Assembly seat too, it was the BJP nominee Mohan Mate, who was leading by over 11,000 votes, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.
Fadnavis, who was contesting the polls from Nagpur South-West seat, was himself ahead by over 19,000 votes. In the Nagpur
It was only in two seats, the Congress nominees were ahead. In Nagpur North seat, Congress nominee Dr Nitin Raut was leading at the moment while in Nagpur West seat, Congress candidate Vikas Thakre, was leading by over 8000 votes.
In Katol seat in the Nagpur district too, it was the BJP candidate Charansingh Thakar who was ahead by over 17,000 votes. He was pitted against Congress nominee Salil Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
In Savner Assembly seat in the Nagpur district too, it was BJP nominee Ashish Deshmukh, who was ahead by 15,000 votes. He was pitted against Anuja Kedar, wife of former Maharashtra Minister Sunil Kedar.