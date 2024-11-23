ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | BJP Asserts Supremacy In Nagpur, Fadnavis Leading From The Front

Nagpur: When the BJP performed below expectations in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took responsibility and even offered to resign.

The BJP high-command asked Fadnavis to continue and he worked on all the mistakes the saffron party committed in the Lok Sabha polls. As a result, Fadnavis led from the front and ensured that his party was ahead on his home-turn - Nagpur.

Two other reasons why the BJP did well in Nagpur was the presence of Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP Nitin Gadkari. Gadkari worked along with Fadnavis and ensured that the BJP benefits in the city and the district.

As per the Election Commission of India data, in the Nagpur Central seat, the BJP nominee Pravin Prabhakarrao Datke was ahead by over 2,000 votes while in the Nagpur East seat, BJP nominee Krishna Khopde was ahead by over 10,000 votes.

In the Nagpur South Assembly seat too, it was the BJP nominee Mohan Mate, who was leading by over 11,000 votes, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.