Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Balasaheb Thorat Once Again Win From Sangamner Seat?

Ahmednagar: One more Chief Ministerial candidate if the Maha Vikas Aghadhi wins is Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

Balasaheb Thorat is seeking a re-election from the Sangamner constituency in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which does not have a good mass base, has fielded Yogesh Manohar Suryavanshi. But the main contest is between Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena nominee Amol Khatal, who has the support of the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Thorat on the other hand has the support of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Thorat's daughter Dr Jayashree Thorat extensively campaigned for father and so did other senior Congress leaders. It should be an easy win for Balasaheb Thorat but the winner will be known only on November 23.

During the campaign, former BJP MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil used abusive language against Balasaheb Thorat, but the Congress leader maintained that his supporters and voters would answer the BJP through the ballot-box.

If Thorat is not made the Chief Minister, considering his seniority and experience, he could be given a key ministry, if the MVA comes to power. He is one such leader, who has extensively worked on the ground and has a mass support.