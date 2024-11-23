ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Balasaheb Thorat Once Again Win From Sangamner Seat?

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat is seeking a re-election from Sangamner seat.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Balasaheb Thorat Once Again Win From Sangamner Seat?
File photo of Balasaheb Thorat (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ahmednagar: One more Chief Ministerial candidate if the Maha Vikas Aghadhi wins is Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

Balasaheb Thorat is seeking a re-election from the Sangamner constituency in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which does not have a good mass base, has fielded Yogesh Manohar Suryavanshi. But the main contest is between Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena nominee Amol Khatal, who has the support of the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Thorat on the other hand has the support of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Thorat's daughter Dr Jayashree Thorat extensively campaigned for father and so did other senior Congress leaders. It should be an easy win for Balasaheb Thorat but the winner will be known only on November 23.

During the campaign, former BJP MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil used abusive language against Balasaheb Thorat, but the Congress leader maintained that his supporters and voters would answer the BJP through the ballot-box.

If Thorat is not made the Chief Minister, considering his seniority and experience, he could be given a key ministry, if the MVA comes to power. He is one such leader, who has extensively worked on the ground and has a mass support.

Ahmednagar: One more Chief Ministerial candidate if the Maha Vikas Aghadhi wins is Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

Balasaheb Thorat is seeking a re-election from the Sangamner constituency in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which does not have a good mass base, has fielded Yogesh Manohar Suryavanshi. But the main contest is between Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena nominee Amol Khatal, who has the support of the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Thorat on the other hand has the support of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Thorat's daughter Dr Jayashree Thorat extensively campaigned for father and so did other senior Congress leaders. It should be an easy win for Balasaheb Thorat but the winner will be known only on November 23.

During the campaign, former BJP MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil used abusive language against Balasaheb Thorat, but the Congress leader maintained that his supporters and voters would answer the BJP through the ballot-box.

If Thorat is not made the Chief Minister, considering his seniority and experience, he could be given a key ministry, if the MVA comes to power. He is one such leader, who has extensively worked on the ground and has a mass support.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BALASAHEB THORATSANGAMNER SEATCONGRESSAHMEDNAGAR DISTRICTMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.