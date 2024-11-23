Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Will Amit Deshmukh Win from Latur City seat?

Latur: The contest in Latur City is a direct fight between Amit Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Union Minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, and Dr Archana Patil Chakukar.

Amit has been fielded by the Congress while Dr Archana is contesting the polls on a BJP ticket.

Amit, who is an MLA, is carrying forward the legacy of his late father, who worked extensively for Maharashtra and in particular for the Marathwada region.

The Deshmukh family has a special connection with Latur and so it should be smooth sailing for Amit. Amit's brother and actor Ritesh Deshmukh campaigned for his brother extensively and attacked the BJP.

Ritesh, who voted in Latur, even excuded confidence about his brother's win saying that the voters are with the Deshmukh family. Amit like his father is very soft-spoken and has a good command over the administration.

One should not be surprised if Amit is given a key position if the Maha Vikas Aghadhi (MVA) comes to power in the state. Amit is also an influential leader and has a mass appeal. He is banking on the failures of the Mahatyuti government and key issues like prices for Soyabean.

However, if Dr Archana Patil Chakurkar causes an upset, it will be a historic one and remembered for years.