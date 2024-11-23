ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Ajit Pawar Stuns Uncle Sharad Pawar as NCP Surges Ahead

Nationalist Congress Party headed by Ajit Pawar is leading on more seats than the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Ajit Pawar Stuns Uncle Sharad Pawar as NCP Surges Ahead
File photo of Ajit Pawar (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Mumbai: It was a battle between the uncle and the nephew. It was also a battle for supremacy in Maharashtra. And Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar stunned his uncle and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

As per the data given by the Election Commission of India, the NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was leading in 38 seats in the 288-member House, while the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is leading on just 15 seats in the state.

In Baramati Assembly seat, there was a direct fight between Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Shriniwas Pawar, who was the NCP (SP) candidate. Again as per the Election Commission of India data, Ajit Pawar, the Maratha strongman was leading by 38252 votes.

In Indapur Assembly seat too, it was a battle of supremacy between NCP and the NCP (SP) and as per the data of the Election Commission of India, NCP nominee Dattatray Bharane was ahead by 6,500 votes. NCP (SP) nominee and former Maharashtra Minister Harshavardhan Patil was at the second place.

In Ambegoan Assembly seat in Pune district too, it was the NCP which has the upper against. NCP nominee and former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Dilip Walse Patil was ahead by 4,000 votes. NCP (SP) nominee Devdatta Nikam was at the second place.

Mumbai: It was a battle between the uncle and the nephew. It was also a battle for supremacy in Maharashtra. And Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar stunned his uncle and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

As per the data given by the Election Commission of India, the NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was leading in 38 seats in the 288-member House, while the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is leading on just 15 seats in the state.

In Baramati Assembly seat, there was a direct fight between Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Shriniwas Pawar, who was the NCP (SP) candidate. Again as per the Election Commission of India data, Ajit Pawar, the Maratha strongman was leading by 38252 votes.

In Indapur Assembly seat too, it was a battle of supremacy between NCP and the NCP (SP) and as per the data of the Election Commission of India, NCP nominee Dattatray Bharane was ahead by 6,500 votes. NCP (SP) nominee and former Maharashtra Minister Harshavardhan Patil was at the second place.

In Ambegoan Assembly seat in Pune district too, it was the NCP which has the upper against. NCP nominee and former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Dilip Walse Patil was ahead by 4,000 votes. NCP (SP) nominee Devdatta Nikam was at the second place.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2024SHARAD PAWARAJIT PAWARNATIONALIST CONGRESS PARTYMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.