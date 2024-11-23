Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Ajit Pawar Stuns Uncle Sharad Pawar as NCP Surges Ahead

Mumbai: It was a battle between the uncle and the nephew. It was also a battle for supremacy in Maharashtra. And Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar stunned his uncle and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

As per the data given by the Election Commission of India, the NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was leading in 38 seats in the 288-member House, while the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is leading on just 15 seats in the state.

In Baramati Assembly seat, there was a direct fight between Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Shriniwas Pawar, who was the NCP (SP) candidate. Again as per the Election Commission of India data, Ajit Pawar, the Maratha strongman was leading by 38252 votes.

In Indapur Assembly seat too, it was a battle of supremacy between NCP and the NCP (SP) and as per the data of the Election Commission of India, NCP nominee Dattatray Bharane was ahead by 6,500 votes. NCP (SP) nominee and former Maharashtra Minister Harshavardhan Patil was at the second place.

In Ambegoan Assembly seat in Pune district too, it was the NCP which has the upper against. NCP nominee and former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Dilip Walse Patil was ahead by 4,000 votes. NCP (SP) nominee Devdatta Nikam was at the second place.