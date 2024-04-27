'Congress Wants Muslim Votes, But Not Candidates', Naseem Khan Resigns from Party Campaign Panel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) : After resigning from the campaign committee of the Congress party as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra didn't field a single Muslim candidate in the Lok Sabha polls, the party senior leader Muhammed Arif 'Naseem' Khan said that the people and organisations of minority communities are upset and angry with the party's decision.

Khan said that it has been Congress's ideology from the old days to take everyone along, irrespective of their community. "In Maharashtra, there is a lot of anger in people and organisations of minority communities, because there is not a single candidate from minority communities in 48 Lok Sabha seats. I am also angry because it has been Congress's ideology from the old days to take everyone along, irrespective of whether they're from the minority community, OBC, Maratha community, SC or ST," the party leader said.

He further said that the people of minority communities expect their voices to be represented in the Lok Sabha but this time it's not happening and thus they are upset. "There has been a tradition of giving representatives for every community. Maharashtra has always remained a programming state. Abdul Rahman Antulay was a Member of Parliament from Maharashtra. People of minority communities expect their voices to be represented in the Lok Sabha which is not happening this time and thus they are upset," Khan said.

"What is the reason there is no candidate from minority communities? If I go to people for campaigning they will ask questions and I don't have answers so I have decided I won't campaign for the third, fourth and fifth phases of elections," he added.

Earlier, in the letter referred to Congress President, Khan thanked Mallikarjun Kharge for naming him as one of the star campaigners for the polls and said that he won't be campaigning for the party in the Lok Sabha elections. MVA is the coalition of three parties in Maharashtra -- Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). "From a total of 48 seats in Maharashtra, MVA has not nominated a single Muslim candidate in Maharashtra," he stated in the letter.

The senior leader said that many Muslim organizations, leaders, and party workers in the state were expecting Congress to field at least 1 candidate but "unfortunately" the party hasn't nominated a single Muslim candidate. "Now they are asking...Congress ko Muslim vote chahiye...candidate kyu nahi (Congress wants Muslim votes, but why not candidates)?" Khan stated.

Stating that he is "upset' with the party's "unfair decision", the Congress leader said that he fulfilled his election responsibilities in several states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra and others -- whenever the party asked him to.

"Due to all these reasons, I will not be able to face and I have no answers to the Muslims and other Muslim organizations in Maharashtra who always raise this issue...Therefore, I have decided not to campaign for the party during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and also resign from the campaign committee of the Maharashtra Lok Sabha election 2024," the letter further added.