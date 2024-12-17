ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra, AP, TN, UP And Rajasthan Top Five States Registering Cost Overrun Of Central Projects

New Delhi: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are the top five States across India which have registered a cost overrun of several centrally sponsored projects as on November 1 this year.

On the other hand, States and Union Territories like Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Island, Tripura, Ladakh and Punjab have registered lowest cost overrun of different centrally sponsored projects till November.

According to the government statistics in possession of ETV Bharat, as many as 34 projects in Maharashtra witnessed a 44.56 per cent cost overrun from Rs 87,288.92 crore to Rs 1,26,188.21 crore.

Similarly, 26 projects in Andhra Pradesh witnessed more than 100 per cent costs overrun (109.86) from Rs 57,861.06 crore to Rs 1,21,426.59. As many as 33 projects in Tamil Nadu also marked a 25.41 per cent cost overrun from Rs 79,226.24 crore to Rs 99,353.71 crore.

At least 41 projects in Uttar Pradesh also registered a 36.09 per cent costs ove run from Rs 63,480.96 crore to Rs 86,391.94 crore whereas one project in Rajasthan witnessed 69.11 per cent cost overrun of Rs 72,937.00 crore from its original cost of Rs 43,129.00 crore.

The Rajasthan Refinery Project which was approved in October 2017 was supposed to be commissioned by October 2022. However, the revised deadline to complete the project has been fixed as of March 2025. The project under execution by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (JV) has already registered a cumulative expenditure of Rs 50,785.89 crore with 82.7 per cent progress.

Some of the major projects in Maharashtra that witnessed a huge cost overrun include setting up of 500 KTPA propane dehydrogenation integrated with polypropylene unit (GAIL), Pune-Miraj-Londa (467 Km), Rajnandgaon-Nagpur-3rd line (SECR), Wadsa- Gadhchiroli New Line (52.36 Km) (SECR).