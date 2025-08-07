ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh And Karnataka Receive Maximum Buses Under PM-eBus Sewa Scheme: Centre

New Delhi: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the top three states receiving the maximum buses from the Centre under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The Union government has launched 'PM-eBus Sewa Scheme' on August 16, 2023, with the aim of augmenting city bus operations by the deployment of 10,000 electric buses on a PPP model. A total of 7,293 buses have been sanctioned under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, with 5,512 buses in Financial Year 2023–24 and 1,781 buses in Financial Year 2024–25.

As many as 22 cities in Maharashtra received the maximum 1559 buses in 2023-24, followed by 750 buses in 11 cities of Andhra Pradesh and 750 buses in 10 cities of Karnataka.

"Deployment and operation of electric buses under the scheme is subject to the completion of work related to Associated Infrastructure (Behind-the-Meter Power and Civil Depot Infrastructure). A total of 7293 buses have been sanctioned so far, out of which 6518 buses have been tendered," said Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu in an unstarred question raised by Pushpendra Saroj of Samajwadi Party.