Death Threat to PM Modi from 'Khalistani' Supporter in England: BJP Leader Receives Call

Amravati (Maharashtra) : An unknown caller from England called up a BJP leader in Maharashtra and issued death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP spokesperson Shivrai Kulkarni received the threatening call over the phone. He has lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner in this regard, saying that there was a call issuing life threat to PM Modi.

According to information received here, this threat call came directly from England. On March 11 morning, an unknown person gave a call to the phone of BJP state spokesperson Shivarai Kulkarni and threatened to kill Prime Minister Modi. Immediately after that Shivarai Kulkarni came to Badnera police station and lodged a complaint.

Shivarai Kulkarni said that the threat of blowing up Bombay Stock Exchange building with bombs was also given through this phone call. The person who threatened through this call also said that if India's economy crashes, then the whole country will become weak. Kulkarni received the purported call from the number +447537168320 at 11:18 am on Monday.

The call came from United Kingdom, Shivarai Kulkarni said and added that the caller said that he was a supporter of Khalistani separatist movement. Later, Shivarai Kulkarni has filed a complaint in Badnera Police Station regarding this serious incident. Along with this complaint, details of the phone call and audio clip of the conversation of the threatening person have also been submitted to the police. Shivarai Kulkarni has also demanded that this matter should be investigated seriously.