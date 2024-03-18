Ajit Pawar's Brother Shrinivas Pawar Accuses Him of Ingratitude, Supports Supriya Sule

Pune (Maharashtra) : During the Lok Sabha election campaign, NCP leader Ajit Pawar is seeing growing opposition from other members of the Pawar family, including his own elder brother Srinivas Pawar and sister-in-law Sharmila Pawar. They have criticized Ajit Pawar and expressed their support to Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, leader of NCP (Sharadchandra).

After the split of NCP, the conflict continues to rage between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. The party activists and leaders have mostly gone in favor of Sharad Pawar. Now, everyone in the Pawar family has apparently united against Ajit Pawar. His close confidante and brother Shrinivas Pawar has also directly criticized Ajit Pawar.

Lok Sabha elections are going on across the country and in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which has caught the attention of the whole country. Here, Ajit Pawar is fielding his wife Sunetra Pawar against Supriya Sule. There is an uproar in the Pawar family which accused the BJP of hatching the conspiracy to divide them. Many people from the Pawar family are now campaigning for Supriya Sule on the streets.

In a program held at Katewadi, Ajit Pawar's brother Shrinivas Pawar said that till date he had always stood behind Ajit Pawar but not any more and that it was wrong to hurt Sharad Pawar at his advanced age. Shrinivas Pawar also said that it was his personal opinion that there is no worthless person like him. Shrinivas Pawar's wife Sharmila Pawar has also criticized Ajit Pawar. She said in a program that "Sometimes God puts us at a point where we have to take tough decisions. This is a very sensitive time for everyone. It is painful."

Sharmila Pawar further said that the pain that they are feeling today, Ajit will also feel the same. "So today we are here for each other. We are understanding joy and sorrow. When we say family, we have to fight against each other and these things happen in every family. This never happened in our family, but today it happened," she said.

Stating that it is very important to respect the elders in our house, Sharmila Pawar said: "There is no need to tell anyone what Mr. Pawar did for us. Everyone should stand behind Saheb (Sharad Pawar)." Sharmila Pawar made an emotional statement asking why anybody in their family would want to harm him.

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which has caught the attention of the whole country, is set to witness a fight between Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar and many members of the Pawar family are now campaigning for Supriya Sule.