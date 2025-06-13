Ahmedabad Plane Crash | A Social Media Influencer, An Air Hostess: Roshni Songhare's Life Cut Short

ETV Bharat / bharat

Songhare, who is also a social media influencer is survived by her parents and brother, who all have been shattered by her tragic death.

Remains of the crashed Air India plane lie on a building, in Ahmedabad, Friday, June 13, 2025 (Etv Bharat)
Thane: She had a lot of dreams. Her parents had educated her despite their lower-middle-class status. For most of her life she stayed in a 10x10 room in the Grant Road area of south Mumbai. It was only two years ago, that she and her family shifted to Dombivali in the Thane district. She was working as an Air Hostess in Air India, which is owned by the Tata Group.

The life of 27-year-old Roshini Songhare, who was also a social media influencer, was set now but destinity had some other plan. She was among the crew which was on the London-bound ill-fated plane that crashed outside the Ahmedabad airport. She was among the 241 on board the plane, who were killed in the tragic crash.

Roshini, who hails from the Konkan region, is survived by her parents Rajendra, who is a technician, and Rajashree, and her brother Vignesh, who works in a shipping company. Roshani's mother is a housewife.

She completed her school education from Saraswati English Medium School in Mumbai. Later she completed her higher education at Anna Leela College of Commerce and Economics in Kurla in Mumbai. Soon after she wanted to fulfill her dream of becoming an air hostess and for that she enrolled herself in an academy at suburban Andheri in Mumbai. After completing her course, she joined Spice Jet, and seeing better prospects, she moved to Air India.

She was also active on Instagram and ran 'Sky Lover Her'. She had 54,000 followers on social media, particularly on Instagram. She also posted over 1,000 of her photos on Instagram.

Now her family, her friends, and her neighbors are shattered since the tragic news broke out. She left her house in Dombivali for Ahmedabad in Gujarat as she just left for work on a daily basis. But now only her body would return to Nav Umiya Krupa society in Dombivali East.

The Air India Flight 171 crashed moments after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. The crash killed 241 of the 242 passengers on board the flight. At least 24 others were also killed at the BJ Medical College hostel on which the plane crashed.

Dombivali MLA and Maharashtra BJP acting chief Ravindra Chavan shared the news of her demise. Chavan also offered condolences on X.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic demise of Ms. Roshni Songhare from Dombivli in the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. As a dedicated flight crew member, her untimely loss is a heart-wrenching tragedy. May her soul attain eternal peace. We extend our deepest condolences to the Songhare family, standing in solidarity during this period of immense grief. We pray they find the strength to endure this irreparable loss. With solemn tributes, ॐ Shanti," said Chavan, a former Maharashtra Minister.

