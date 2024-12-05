ETV Bharat / bharat

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Observed To Commemorate Death Anniversary Of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

New Delhi: The Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed on December 6 every year to commemorate the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who is known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Dr. Ambedkar was a social reformer and a genuinely learned person who dedicated himself to promote and uplift the depressed class in society. A large number of people across the country pay tribute to his legacy on this solemn day following his teachings to build a just and inclusive society.

This year, Mahaparinirvan Diwas, which marks the 69th death anniversary of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, will be observed to pay respect to Dr Babasaheb, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment informed.

A large number of his followers come to Chaityabhumi in Dadar in central Mumbai to pay their respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. In view of this, the Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X, "In view of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratan Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar a large number of devotees are expected to visit Chaityabhoomi, Dadar. To avoid inconvenience following traffic arrangements will be in place from 6 hours in the morning of December 5 till 24 hours December 7.”

The Central Railway wrote on X, “Central Railway at Chaitya Bhoomi is all set for Mahaparinivan Diwas. Help Desks, ticketing assistance, UTS ticketing, and train information services are available for followers. Take advantage of these facilities from Central Railway.”

Significance: