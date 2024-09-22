Serving Juice Mixed With Urine: Mahapanchayat In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): A Mahapanchayat is underway at Shiv Mandir in Tila Colony, Ghaziabad, on Sunday in response to a shocking incident involving the sale of juice allegedly mixed with urine. This controversial case has sparked outrage in the community, leading to calls for protest.

Residents from nearby villages are gathering to participate in the Mahapanchayat, which has drawn significant attention. Authorities have deployed a large number of police personnel, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), to ensure safety and maintain law and order during the event.

"Police and PAC have been provided by higher officials to manage today’s programme. We have also arranged for videography and drone surveillance to monitor the situation," stated Bhaskar Verma, Assistant Police Commissioner, Ankur Vihar. Estimates suggest that approximately one thousand are likely to attend the Mahapanchayat.

Local BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar and leaders from various Hindu organisations are also set to attend the gathering. The Ghaziabad Police implemented stringent security measures, including heavy police deployment around the Mahapanchayat site and traffic control personnel to prevent disruptions.

The incident has raised serious concerns among residents, prompting community leaders to voice their grievances at the Mahapanchayat.

It may be recalled that Amir Khan, the owner of Khushi Juice Corner in Ghaziabad, was allegedly mixing urine with juices and was selling it to consumers. ACP Bhaskar Varma speaking about the fruit juice corner owner, who allegedly mixed urine into juice, said that the shop is located in the Loni Border area.

"We received a complaint that the juice corner owner was mixing urines in juices. We raided the shop and found one bottle of urine. We have sent it to a laboratory for examination and registered a case and are probing the matter," the ACP said. The ACP also said that the Ghaziabad Police detained the shop owner and a minor who was working with him.

"We are also examining where there is a larger conspiracy behind it or it is an individual act," the senior police officer said. Meanwhile, before police reached the spot, a mob thrashed Amir and handed over him to the Ghaziabad Police. The locals are angry with the incident. A video about the juice corner owner mixing urine into the juice has also gone viral.

Read more: Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Detained For Mixing Urine In Juice; Mob Thrashes Him