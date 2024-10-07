Inflammatory Remarks On Prophet: Police Personnel Injured In Stone Pelting In Saharanpur; 12 Arrested

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Many police personnel sustained injuries in stone pelting at Sheikhpura village of Dehat Kotwali area on Sunday in connection to a controversial statement on Prophet Muhammad by Yati Narsinghanand of Dasna Shiv Shakti Dham. This has kicked up a storm among the Muslim religious leaders as palpable anger is simmering in the community members.

On Sunday, a large number of people from the Muslim community took out a procession from Sheikhpura village demanding stern action against the religious leader where some members who went to submit a memorandum hurled stones at the Sheikhpura police station.

The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, but to no avail, as the infuriated mob started raining stones for about half an hour on the personnel forcing them to retreat in a bid to save their lives. In the fracas some police personnel sustained injuries. The mob turned so violent that forces from three nearby police stations were called in to control the situation.

SSP Rohit Sajwan said the ongoing controversy over the statement of Narasimhanand, people of a particular community have submitted a memorandum in Sheikhpura. The police station in-charge went to the village to collect the memorandum and returned to the police station. After this, a large number of youths started gathering around the police post shouting slogans. When the police tried to stop them, the mob pelted stones. Based on the video and CCTV footage, 12 people were arrested by late evening. A case has been registered against more than 40 stonepelters.