Mahakumbh Mela: Railways Installs New Electronic Interlocking System For Passengers' Safety

New Delhi: Ahead of the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh where it is expected around 30 crore people from across the country and the world, the Indian Railways is installing the new computer-based electronic interlocking system on 825 routes around the Prayagraj Junction area to ensure precise control over train movement and increase the safety of the passengers.

The railway officials said this section has been serving as the link between Delhi-Howrah and Howrah-Mumbai routes and facilitates multi-directional traffic emanating from here. The new computer-based interlocking system will ensure the smooth and availability of additional operational capacity and increase traffic which will be helpful during heavy rush in Mahakumbh Mela.

Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, informed about the new electronic interlocking in connection with Prayagraj Junction yard remodelling and Prayagraj Junction. Electronic interlocking has been commissioned at Prayagraj Junction Railway Station thus providing 825 routes for better flexibility in train operations. This interlocking system will help in ensuring safe and seamless train operations.

“Commissioner Railway Safety of North Eastern Circle on Monday inspected the newly commissioned electronic interlocking and the site inspection at Niranjan Bridge. Thereafter Saxena conducted speed trials between Prayagraj Rambagh and Prayagraj,” a senior railway official said.

The complex work included 20 lines, 206 signals (58 main, 95 shunt signals, including dependent and independent, 53 calling on signals), and 172 point machines. A total of nine Visual Display Units have been provided, including three each for operating, standby and maintenance purposes. Five Data loggers have also been provided to enhance safety in train operations. The new state-of-the-art system will facilitate safety in train operation increase manifold due to advanced electronic interlocking and will enable reduced detention times for Varanasi, Lucknow, Deendayal Upadhyay and Satna bound trains.

Railway officials state that the commissioning of the new electronic interlocking marks a significant advancement for this strategically important station, which began operations in 1859 as Northern India's first station. Since then, it has linked the Delhi-Howrah and Howrah-Mumbai routes, facilitating multi-directional traffic.

This technology has brought many benefits, which have a tremendous impact on safety as well as help in increasing the speed of trains. The system reduces the risk of accidents caused due to conflicting routes, wrong signals or human error. Electronic interlocking can also be integrated with Kavach technology. Electronic Interlocking uses computer-based systems and electronic devices to control signals, points and level-crossing gates.

