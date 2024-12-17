Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Receives Record Donations Of Rs 165 Crore In 2024

Ujjain: The world-famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain has witnessed a significant rise in both the number of devotees and the generosity of donors following the completion of the Mahakal Lok project. From January to December 13, 2024, the temple received an unprecedented Rs 1.65 billion (Rs 165 crore) in donations, a threefold increase compared to previous years.

The donations include a mix of cash, gold, silver and other offerings, significantly boosting the temple’s treasury. According to Ujjain Mahakal Temple Committee Chairman and Ujjain Collector Neeraj Singh, this year’s income has tripled, highlighting the increased faith and devotion of the temple's visitors.

Breakdown of Donations in 2024

399 kg silver: Rs 2.42 crore

1.5 kg gold: Rs 95.29 lakh

Donation box cash: Rs 43.85 crore

Quick View Service: Rs 48.99 crore

Bhasma Aarti: Rs 90.90 lakh

Anointing Service: Rs 5.92 crore

Grain Area Donations: Rs 12.32 crore

Dharamshala Booking: Rs 5.90 crore

Photography: Rs 7.73 lakh

Flag Booking: Rs 7.92 lakh

Ujjain Bus Service: Rs 7.27 lakh

Laddu Prasad: Rs 53.50 crore

Other Income: Rs 23.96 crore

The temple management ensures the counting of donations is carried out with strict security measures. Donation boxes are opened in the presence of special security forces and officers, while goldsmiths assess the value of gold, silver and jewellery. During this process, all employees undergo thorough checks and even their pockets are stitched for security.

Special Donor Event

Given the record donations this year, the Mahakal Temple Committee plans to organise a special conference for donors to express gratitude and discuss further ways to encourage contributions. Collector Neeraj Singh stated that the event will focus on offering special facilities to donors and strengthening the temple's development initiatives.

Key Highlights

Total donations received in 2024 : Rs 165 crore

Laddu Prasad's income : Rs 53.50 crore

Silver donated : 399 kg

Gold donated : 1.5 kg