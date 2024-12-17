ETV Bharat / bharat

Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Receives Record Donations Of Rs 165 Crore In 2024

Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple received a record Rs 165 crore in donations from January to December 2024, marking a threefold increase following the Mahakal Lok project.

The world-famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain has witnessed a significant rise in both the number of devotees and the generosity of donors following the completion of the Mahakal Lok project.
(Left) Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar (middle) Donations, including gold and silver (right) Employees counting the cash (ETV Bharat)
Ujjain: The world-famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain has witnessed a significant rise in both the number of devotees and the generosity of donors following the completion of the Mahakal Lok project. From January to December 13, 2024, the temple received an unprecedented Rs 1.65 billion (Rs 165 crore) in donations, a threefold increase compared to previous years.

The donations include a mix of cash, gold, silver and other offerings, significantly boosting the temple’s treasury. According to Ujjain Mahakal Temple Committee Chairman and Ujjain Collector Neeraj Singh, this year’s income has tripled, highlighting the increased faith and devotion of the temple's visitors.

Breakdown of Donations in 2024

  • 399 kg silver: Rs 2.42 crore
  • 1.5 kg gold: Rs 95.29 lakh
  • Donation box cash: Rs 43.85 crore
  • Quick View Service: Rs 48.99 crore
  • Bhasma Aarti: Rs 90.90 lakh
  • Anointing Service: Rs 5.92 crore
  • Grain Area Donations: Rs 12.32 crore
  • Dharamshala Booking: Rs 5.90 crore
  • Photography: Rs 7.73 lakh
  • Flag Booking: Rs 7.92 lakh
  • Ujjain Bus Service: Rs 7.27 lakh
  • Laddu Prasad: Rs 53.50 crore
  • Other Income: Rs 23.96 crore

The temple management ensures the counting of donations is carried out with strict security measures. Donation boxes are opened in the presence of special security forces and officers, while goldsmiths assess the value of gold, silver and jewellery. During this process, all employees undergo thorough checks and even their pockets are stitched for security.

Special Donor Event

Given the record donations this year, the Mahakal Temple Committee plans to organise a special conference for donors to express gratitude and discuss further ways to encourage contributions. Collector Neeraj Singh stated that the event will focus on offering special facilities to donors and strengthening the temple's development initiatives.

Key Highlights

  • Total donations received in 2024: Rs 165 crore
  • Laddu Prasad's income: Rs 53.50 crore
  • Silver donated: 399 kg
  • Gold donated: 1.5 kg

The Mahakaleshwar temple plans to use this extraordinary income to further improve facilities for devotees and expand the temple complex, reinforcing its significance as a major religious and cultural landmark.

