Maha Shivratri 2024: Devotees Make a Beeline in Mahakaleshwar, Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Hyderabad: Amid chanting of hymns as smokes of incense sticks wafted in the air to create a vibrant divine ambience, a cohort of devotees thronged the Shiva temples across the country, including Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar, and Mahipalpur, among others sacred places, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The auspicious event, which according to religious belief, translates to the 'Great Night of Shiva', is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which signifies the conjunction of male and female energies that hold the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are depicted as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva married Maa Shakti, his divine consort, for a second time on this night. It is in celebration of their divine union that the day is celebrated as 'The Night of Lord Shiva'.

While Lord Shiva signifies Purusha, which is mindfulness, whereas Maa Parvati signifies Prakriti, which is nature. The union of consciousness and energy promotes creation.

On Friday, followers and devotees of Lord Shiva observed fasts, and a puja is also performed in several temples worldwide. The devotees offered milk to the Shivalinga and prayed for moksha or salvation during offering of bel leaves.

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi and the Mankameshwar temple in Lucknow, in particular, witnessed a massive turnout of devotees on this auspicious event. A Bhasma Aarti was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district as well.

Besides, preparations for Mahashivratri celebrations are underway at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. A bunch of devotees are anticipated to attend the grand celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is slated to attend this year's Mahashivratri celebrations here. The Isha Mahashivratri 2024 celebrations will witness top-notch performances from renowned artists such as Shankar Mahadevan and Gurdas Maan. In addition, the night-long celebrations will see immersive meditations guided by Sadhguru, celebratory music, and enthralling dance performances.