Maha Shivaratri 2025: Amit Shah, DK Shivakumar To Grace Isha Yoga Centre Celebrations In Coimbatore

Chennai: The Maha Shivaratri festival will be celebrated in a grand manner on February 26 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will attend as special guests. In this context, Prime Minister Modi sent a letter to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, stating: "Heartiest greetings and congratulations to everyone at the Isha Foundation, as well as the countless devotees of Bhagwan Shiva, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri celebrations 2025 organised at Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore."

Widely recognised as one of the most significant festivals, Maha Shivaratri inspires deep reverence and devotion through fasting, meditation and introspection, symbolising the triumph of knowledge over ignorance. The festival commemorates the cosmic union of Bhagwan Shiva and Maa Parvati, a celebration of the marriage of Shiva and Shakti. It is believed that through devotion, prayers, and self-control, devotees can attain spiritual progress and connect with the supreme divine energy.

Festivals like Maha Shivaratri transcend geographical and cultural barriers, uniting humanity in its pursuit of inner peace, balance and harmony while promoting respect for nature and peaceful coexistence. PM Modi also highlighted the initiative to establish Adiyogi statues across the nation, noting that the transcendental form of Bhagwan Shiva continues to inspire devotees toward self-awareness and higher consciousness. He concluded his message with prayers for divine blessings, wishing that the Isha Mahashivaratri celebrations 2025, led by Sadhguru, be a resounding success.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev later thanked Prime Minister Modi on X, stating: "Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister, for your warm wishes. All should experience the grandeur of #Mahashivaratri, one of the most significant festivals of Bharat. Adiyogi’s contribution to the making of this civilization and the future of humanity ensures that he remains an inspiration for seeking well-being and transcendence from within. The source of all human experience and the solutions to our problems are within us. This is the essence of Adiyogi’s contribution, and it naturally represents the future of our world. Thank you very much once again."

