ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Seat Sharing 80 Percent Done, MVA Fast-Tracks Process

New Delhi: A day after the announcement of election dates, the Congress said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which had concluded seat-sharing on around 80 percent of the 288 assembly seats, fast tracked the process.

Party insiders said the selection of seats as well as the shortlisting of candidates was being done with great care as the Congress was likely to contest between 105 to 110 seats.

The party insiders noted that they had put in place a plan to curb the chances of rebels and independents, having learnt their lessons from the recent Haryana assembly polls where the Congress lost around 17 seats because of the problem.

“Around 80 percent of the seat-sharing has been completed. The remaining 20 percent seats will also be decided soon. The discussions are taking place in a cordial atmosphere and some adjustments would have to be done in a normal course,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders while the senior leaders of the MVA comprising Shiv Sena UBT- ncp-sp- Congress were fast tracking the seat-sharing talks in Mumbai, the screening committee will start clearing the names of candidates on the sure seats from Wednesday.

“These are the seats which the Congress is going to get. We will discuss the names and keep the first list ready for announcement,” a senior AICC functionary said.

For the remaining seats, the feedback obtained from the observers and coordinators deployed by the party is being factored in shortlisting the probable nominees.