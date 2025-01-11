Maha Kumbh: UPSRTC To Launch Special Bus Service From January 12

New Delhi/Noida: Devotees to the Maha Kumbh will be relieved after the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation's (UPSRTC) steps to launch direct buses from Noida in collaboration with the roadways and other departments. The facility will be implemented from January 12.

Dr Siyaram Verma, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) of Noida, said apart from the state buses, private bus owners and associations have been roped in to join the existing fleet to provide enhanced travel experience to the pilgrims. With the coordination of bus associations, transport associations and the roadways department, it is expected that devotees will have hassle-free journeys to the fairground.

Verma said buses will play based on the number of passengers and efforts are on to ensure that every passenger can avail of this facility. Owners of private buses playing in Gautam Buddha Nagar have been reached out by the district administration for cooperation so that the maximum number of tourists can make it to the holy place. Direct buses from Noida to Prayagraj and return have been arranged.

Verma said the number of buses has been fixed on the Noida-Prayagraj route and it will be operated on the passenger count. Temporary bus stops will be set up along the route for ease of boarding and all passenger-related facilities will be provided at the permanent and temporary bus stops to avoid last-minute hurry.