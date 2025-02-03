Maha Kumbh Stampede: SC Refuses To Hear PIL, Asks Petitioner To Move Allahabad HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a PIL for specific guidelines to ensure the safety of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh, where at least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a pre-dawn stampede at Sangam area in Prayagraj.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar noted the submission of the Uttar Pradesh government that a plea was already filed in the Allahabad High Court on the issue and the present petition should be not examined in the apex court.

Terming it “an unfortunate incident”, the top court asked the petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari to move the Allahabad High Court. “This is an unfortunate incident. But, you go to the Allahabad High Court,” the bench told Tiwari.

The top court noted the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the UP government, that a judicial inquiry was initiated. The PIL was filed in the top court on January 30, a day after the incident in the stampede in Prayagraj.

The incident took place on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. The petition, filed a day later under Article 32 of the Constitution by Tiwari, sought guidelines to prevent stampede incidents and protect the fundamental rights of equality and life under Article 21.