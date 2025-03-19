ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Judicial Commission Appeals Public For Evidence On Deadly Incident

The commission has encouraged people with information or evidence regarding the incident's facts and circumstances to come forward with their statements, accompanied by an affidavit.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 5:11 PM IST

Prayagraj: The Judicial Commission probing the stampede that took place during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 on January 29 has called on the public to provide any relevant details or evidence. For smooth submissions, the commission has shared a contact number and email address.

The commission has encouraged people with information or evidence regarding the incident's facts and circumstances to come forward with their statements, accompanied by an affidavit.

Additionally, persons who possess or have shot original videos related to the incident are urged to share them within 10 days. They can either visit Room No. 108 at the Janpath Secretariat in Uttar Pradesh’s Hazratganj or send an email to mahakumbhcommission@gmail.com or through WhatsApp at 9454400596.

The Uttar Pradesh government established a three-member judicial commission to investigate the tragic stampede that took place at Sangam on January 29, which killed 30 devotees and left more than 60 injured.

The commission is headed by Justice Harsh Kumar, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, and comprises former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police VK Gupta and retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer DK Singh as members. The commission began its work immediately following its formation. Since then, it has visited Prayagraj twice and recorded statements from 30 police officers who were stationed at Sangam on the day of the incident.

The panel also reviewed social media videos and examined footage from AI-based cameras installed in the fair area. The commission's team also conducted a thorough inspection of the Sangam site, speaking with police officers, administrative officials, shopkeepers, boatmen, and members of the Panda community to gather further insights. It will likely submit its investigation report to the government soon.

