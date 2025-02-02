ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Congress Slams BJP, Asks Why Govt Not Revealing Actual Number Of Deaths

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh cited the state administration has not given an update on the number of deaths even after four days of the incident.

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Congress Slams BJP, Asks Why Govt Not Revealing Actual Number Of Deaths
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 10:19 PM IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday asked why the BJP government is not revealing the actual number of those who died in the Maha Kumbh stampede and claimed that the whole matter shows that it is trying to escape blame.

In the January 29 stampede at Sangam, at least 30 pilgrims died and 60 were injured with the police blaming overcrowding for the incident. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited a media report which said the state administration has not given an update on the number of deaths even after four days of the incident.

"The BJP government, which gives the number of crores of devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh every day, is not revealing the actual number of dead even after five days. It is clear from the whole matter that this government is the culprit and wants to escape blame," Ramesh said.

The government's attempt to hide the figures clearly shows that they are only interested in promoting their politics, he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Wherever credit has to be taken, all BJP members come forward to promote Modi-Yogi, but now when the responsibility is becoming theirs, they are running away from it," Ramesh said.

