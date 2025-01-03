Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: The Origin, Mythology And Significance Of Prayagraj’s Grand Religious Gathering

Prayagraj: The upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, will commence on January 13 and continue until February 26, 2025. It is estimated that 40 to 45 crore devotees from India and abroad will gather for this grand religious event. The Maha Kumbh is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, offering not just a spiritual experience but also a sacred bath at the Akharas. Before delving into the events, it's essential to understand the mythological origins and significance of the Kumbh and Maha Kumbh.

The Mythological Story of Kumbh

According to mythology, the story of the Kumbh begins with the war for the nectar (Amrit) that emerged during the churning of the ocean (Sagar Manthan). The Gods and demons fought fiercely for the Amrit. In the struggle, the Amrit spilt from the Kalash (vessel) and fell at four different locations: Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) and Nashik (Maharashtra).

The Quest for Amrit

This divine quest for Amrit brings millions of people together. The sacred rivers, particularly the Ganga, offer spiritual purification. Upon submerging in the holy waters, devotees chant the eternal mantras, ‘Har Har Gange’ and ‘Jai Ganga Maiya,’ symbolising unity and oneness. The Kumbh Mela is not just a pilgrimage, but a spiritual journey.

The Amrit Kalash and the Divine Battle

During the Sagar Manthan, the Amrit Kalash was seized by Swarbhanu, a demon, from Dhanvantari, who had initially retrieved it. Swarbhanu took the Kalash and fled towards the sky. In pursuit of him, Indra’s son Jayant transformed into a crow and attempted to retrieve the Kalash. The battle that ensued between the Gods and demons led to the spillage of Amrit from the Kalash at different locations.

The first drop fell at Haridwar, establishing it as a holy site.

The second drop fell at Prayagraj, marking it as the supreme pilgrimage site.

The third drop fell into the Shipra River at Ujjain.

The fourth drop fell into the Godavari River at Nashik.

These four locations--Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ujjain and Nashik--are the designated sites for the Kumbh Mela.

The Selection of Kumbh Mela Locations

The placement of Kumbh Mela is determined based on astrological positions. When the Sun and Moon are in Capricorn, and Jupiter is in Taurus, Prayagraj hosts the Kumbh. In Haridwar, Kumbh is held when the Sun is in Aries and Jupiter in Aquarius. In Ujjain, it takes place when the Sun and Jupiter are both in Leo and Nashik when both are in Leo or Cancer.

The 12-Year Cycle of Kumbh

Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years due to both astrological and mythological reasons. Astrologically, a specific alignment of planets--Jupiter entering Aries or Leo, and the Sun and Moon forming certain yogas--occurs once every 12 years. Mythologically, after the war between Gods and demons, it took 12 days for Jayant to reach heaven. Since one day for the Gods equals one year for humans, the Kumbh is held every 12 years.

The Difference Between Kumbh and Maha Kumbh

Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years at one of the four locations, while Ardh Kumbh Mela takes place every six years in Haridwar and Prayagraj. Purnakumbh occurs every 12 years, and after 12 Purnakumbhs, the Maha Kumbh is celebrated. This time, the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is being referred to as Maha Kumbh, marking it as a rare and momentous event.

The upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to be a grand gathering, offering a unique blend of spiritual reflection, communal harmony, and divine connection at one of the holiest sites in India.