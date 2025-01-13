Prayagraj: Around 15,000 sanitation workers have been working round the clock to ensure Ganga remains clean for devotees, who are coming to Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh.

The workers have been separating flowers and other materials from the water, which is offered during the holy dip and 'pooja' of the river by the devotees.

Sanitation Workers At Maha Kumbh Work Tirelessly To Keep Holy River Clean In Prayagraj (PTI)

Prem Kumar, who is working as a sanitation worker, told PTI, "We are picking the trash from Ganga. I started this duty on January 5 and will continue till the end of Maha Kumbh." Apart from 15,000 sanitation workers, 150 'Ganga Sewa Doots' (volunteers) are also on duty.

One such volunteer is Khusboo, who said, "The devotees offer flowers to Ganga. We separate those flowers from the water so that the water remains clean and other devotees don't face any problems. We have a big team and our members are present on every ghat, continuously carrying out the task."

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kambh began on 'Paush Poornima' on January 13, and concluded on 'Maha Shivratri' after 45 days on February 26.

The event draws millions of pilgrims to the banks of the Ganga at Sangam, and this year, the state government is expecting a staggering 40 crore devotees to take the holy dip and make the Maha Kumbh the largest religious gathering in the world.