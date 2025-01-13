ETV Bharat / bharat

Sanitation Workers At Maha Kumbh Work Tirelessly To Keep Holy River Clean In Prayagraj

To maintain Ganga's cleanliness during the Maha Kumbh, 15,000 workers and around 150 volunteers are removing flowers and other offerings from the river.

To maintain Ganga's cleanliness during the Maha Kumbh, 15,000 workers and around 150 volunteers are removing flowers and other offerings from the River Ganga.
Sanitation Workers At Maha Kumbh (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

Updated : Jan 13, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

Prayagraj: Around 15,000 sanitation workers have been working round the clock to ensure Ganga remains clean for devotees, who are coming to Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh.

The workers have been separating flowers and other materials from the water, which is offered during the holy dip and 'pooja' of the river by the devotees.

Sanitation Workers At Maha Kumbh Work Tirelessly To Keep Holy River Clean In Prayagraj (PTI)

Prem Kumar, who is working as a sanitation worker, told PTI, "We are picking the trash from Ganga. I started this duty on January 5 and will continue till the end of Maha Kumbh." Apart from 15,000 sanitation workers, 150 'Ganga Sewa Doots' (volunteers) are also on duty.

One such volunteer is Khusboo, who said, "The devotees offer flowers to Ganga. We separate those flowers from the water so that the water remains clean and other devotees don't face any problems. We have a big team and our members are present on every ghat, continuously carrying out the task."

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kambh began on 'Paush Poornima' on January 13, and concluded on 'Maha Shivratri' after 45 days on February 26.

The event draws millions of pilgrims to the banks of the Ganga at Sangam, and this year, the state government is expecting a staggering 40 crore devotees to take the holy dip and make the Maha Kumbh the largest religious gathering in the world.

Prayagraj: Around 15,000 sanitation workers have been working round the clock to ensure Ganga remains clean for devotees, who are coming to Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh.

The workers have been separating flowers and other materials from the water, which is offered during the holy dip and 'pooja' of the river by the devotees.

Sanitation Workers At Maha Kumbh Work Tirelessly To Keep Holy River Clean In Prayagraj (PTI)

Prem Kumar, who is working as a sanitation worker, told PTI, "We are picking the trash from Ganga. I started this duty on January 5 and will continue till the end of Maha Kumbh." Apart from 15,000 sanitation workers, 150 'Ganga Sewa Doots' (volunteers) are also on duty.

One such volunteer is Khusboo, who said, "The devotees offer flowers to Ganga. We separate those flowers from the water so that the water remains clean and other devotees don't face any problems. We have a big team and our members are present on every ghat, continuously carrying out the task."

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kambh began on 'Paush Poornima' on January 13, and concluded on 'Maha Shivratri' after 45 days on February 26.

The event draws millions of pilgrims to the banks of the Ganga at Sangam, and this year, the state government is expecting a staggering 40 crore devotees to take the holy dip and make the Maha Kumbh the largest religious gathering in the world.

Last Updated : Jan 13, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SANITATION WORKERS KEEP GANGA CLEANMAHA KUMBHPRAYAGRAJMAHA KUMBH MELA 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.