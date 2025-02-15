Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Odisha Devotee’s Epic Cycle Ride From Bengaluru To Prayagraj To 'Save Nature'

Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh): He took a leap of faith. And he is almost successful in what he wanted to achieve. Nandighosa Khamari, an Odisha native decided to go for pilgrimage to Maha Kumbh Mela as crores of other devotees and believers. But he he did not toe their line of travelling by a car, bus, train or flight. He chose the humble bicycle instead and the reason is more humbling - to spread word on saving the environment.

Riding for almost 18 days from Bengaluru, he has reached Chitrakoot, covering 1800 km. From here, he will continue the ride to Prayagraj and take the holy dip at Maha Kumbh. "I want to tell people that cycle ride can keep us healthy and the environment safe," says Nandighosa.

On September 5, 2022, Nandighosa began an All India tour from Odisha and cycled across 28 states, covering 20,000 km. The final destination for him was Bengaluru which he reached in mid-January 2025. It was also that time when the Maha Kumbh Mela had begun. "I decided to continue my cycle journey from Bengaluru to Prayagraj and then return to Odisha after snan in Ganga," he revealed his plan.

For Nandighosa, the pilgrimage holds immense meaning, more than just a tradition. “Maha Kumbh is the grandest festival of Sanatan Dharma. People of all religions live in India, but this festival is unmatched in its grandeur. The government’s efforts to preserve it are equally commendable,” he shared. "It is a celebration of sorts - for me it is also about creating awareness on celebrating nature and saving it."

With some packets bundled on the cycle - most likely things of daily requirements - and wearing a helmet, Nandighosa does not seem to be tired even after covering a long distance. He carries tent materials, which he usually sets up at a petrol bunk during the nights and eats from nearby hotels. "I am on way to Ram Ghat, where I plan to take a bath and rest. In another 12 hours, I should be reaching Prayagraj," he says in a tone of excitement.

Ask him what keeps his going steady and strong, and he says, "A belief that I can also change somethings even if in a small way. I hope my ride will inspire people to save nature."







