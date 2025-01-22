ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh 2025: Meet 'Treatment Baba' Artatrana, Now The Centre Of Attention In Prayagraj

Call it divine intervention or power of belief, massive crowd turned up at Baba Artatrana's tent to avail treatment for curable and even incurable diseases.

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 8:17 PM IST

Prayagraj: At the Maha Kumbh Mela, currently underway in Prayagraj, a Baba from Odisha's Bhubaneswar has garnered a lot of attention, pulling the maximum crowd at his tent in Mahanirvani Akhara. Courtesy, he claims to cure even incurable diseases with the divine blessings of God.

On Monday, when Baba Artatrana arrived in Prayagraj, people in large numbers made a beeline outside his tent to avail treatment from him free of cost. In just a day, he has become very popular providing a cure for ailments like shoulder and back pain, bone diseases, and other long-prevailing health conditions with a mere touch or pat with his hands and feet. Being referred to as 'Treatment Baba', he says that he has God's blessings, by whose grace he is treating the people coming to him with the help of divine power.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Baba Artatrana said that he treats patients with the grace of Lord Shiva and the power of mantras. "This is not my power. It is Lord Shiva’s blessings that flow through me. It is only by the grace of God that touching, patting, rubbing with his hands and feet provides instant relief to the patients."

Call it the divine intervention or power of belief, a massive crowd turned up at Baba Artatrana's tent to avail treatment, after reading his signboard. Not only the commoners, but even some saints visited Baba Artatrana for treatment.

The 'Treatment Baba' said that he has been practising this 'divine' healing since 2011. "Not only in India, I have visited many foreign nations to cure incurable diseases of people there. Since 2011, I have treated lakhs of people in India and abroad. I have healed countless patients with minor diseases and even those who had given up hope after consulting doctors. All this is due to the grace of Lord Shiva and chanting mantras," he said.

MAHA KUMBH MELA 2025KUMBH MELA IN PRAYAGRAJTREATMENT BABABABA ARTATRAN FROM ODISHABABA ARTATRANA IN KUMBH MELA

