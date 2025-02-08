Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Hathyogi On 'Yoga For Youths' Mission For A Healthier India

Prayagraj: At the Maha Kumbh 2025 - an event that has been redefining spirituality, discipline, and devotion and witnessing a confluence of Naga sadhus, saints, and seekers, a modest yoga sadhak is relentless on his mission - to teach yoga and transform the lives of youths in India.

Meet Adarsh Pandey, who has been practising hatha yoga, not just for personal enlightenment but also to build a healthy India. Every day, at the Ganga Ghats and Akhada pandals, he teaches yoga for free, guiding devotees through asanas that promise physical and mental well-being.

"All I want is that the youth of the country should not get into wrong habits like substance abuse. I wish to impart them training on yoga which can ensure that they remain balanced even during stress," says Adarsh.

Even at the Maha Kumbh, he has so far trained 4000 pilgrims, that too for free. He also advocates adopting yoga to remain disease-free. “Yoga is not just about physical flexibility; it’s about mental strength. If even one youth decides to give up addiction because of my teachings, I will consider my mission accomplished,” says Adarsh.

He goes on to explain that though yoga involves some difficult asanas and practices, he imparts training only on the easier ones which the youths can easily practice.

A World Record Holder with a Cause

For someone who has been practising more than 100 hath yoga postures and remains in the poses for over 30 minutes, Adarsh holds five world records for endurance in hatha yoga postures:

• Karnapeeda Asana – Stayed in posture for 31 minutes 17 seconds (Limca Book of Records, Asia Book of Records).

• Padmavakasana – Held the pose for 1.05 minutes (World Wide Book of Records).

• Paschimottanasana – Maintained for 25 minutes (India Greatest Record and World Greatest Record).

"My initiation into yoga began under the guidance of my elder brother, Geeta Prasad Pandey, a yoga expert. Inspired by the power of yoga to heal, I decided to dedicate my life to spreading this," says Adarsh.

Yoga Can Fight Modern-Day Ailments

The yoga guru believes that yoga has the ability to nullify the impact of modern lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and stress . "All these are are fueling an epidemic of diseases. Cancer, heart disease, and lifestyle disorders are found in almost all houses. Once a family member gets affected with a life-threatening disease, their life turns topsy-turvy. The family’s financial stability gets shaken. Yoga is a preventive cure that costs nothing but gives everything,” he explains.

He does not preach hatha yoga rather asks his disciples to be aware about the benefits of the practice. "Through yoga, you can fight depression, addiction, and in the process control suicide rates among youth who are stressed. Yoga, for everyone, is a natural remedy,” he says citing reports of rising suicide cases on a day to day basis.

Since youths are the future of the country, I would wish them to follow in the path of yoga and meditation, the yoga teacher says. “If our young generation embraces yoga, India will not just be a country of spiritual seekers—it will be a global leader in health and well-being,” he says with conviction.