ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs's Wife Laurene Powell Observes Kalpavas At Niranjani Akhara

Prayagraj: The Maha Kumbh 2025 began on January 13, drawing people from all walks of life to this magnificent celebration of faith and culture. Among the most talked-about participants is Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of renowned American businessman and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who has arrived to take part in the event.

Laurene Powell Jobs shares a deep connection to Hinduism, much like her late husband. Steve Jobs held Baba Neeb Karori in high regard, considering him his guru. He visited Neeb Karori Baba’s Kainchi Dham several times, where it is believed Baba blessed him with a cut apple, an image that inspired Jobs to adopt the logo of Apple.

Following in her husband’s spiritual footsteps, Laurene Powell Jobs also has strong ties to Hinduism. She has taken initiation from Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri and will observe a 10-day Kalpavas at the Niranjani Akhara during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Special arrangements have been made for her stay in the camp.

At her guru's camp, Laurene will have the chance to delve deeper into Indian spirituality and Sanatan Dharma. Her visit reflects her deep respect for Indian culture and spirituality, and special security measures have been taken to ensure her safety.