Prayagraj: The Maha Kumbh Mela is drawing millions of devotees and people from all walks of life to the spiritual city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of visitors from foreign nations have also congregated in the sacred place to embrace the deep rooted Indian traditions and spirituality. Among them is 55-year-old Kushla, a yoga teacher from the United States, who has developed a strong connection with the Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kushla shared her journey on how she bonded with the Indian culture. "Because of my strong attachment with the Sanatan Dharma, eventually I managed to establish myself as a yoga teacher. But I had never imagined that this connection would one day pull me to Maha Kumbh."

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: US Yoga Teacher's Love For Sanatan Dharma Leads Her To Prayagraj (ETV Bharat)

After reaching Prayagraj, she visited the ghats, bowed to Ganga Maa and sprinkled its holy water on herself as a gesture of devotion. "I had heard a lot about Maha Kumbh. I first visited Varanasi. I could not stop myself when I came to know that Maha Kumbh Mela is being held in Prayagraj. I thought this is a great opportunity to connect myself with Sanatan Dharma, and the experience the divinity," Kushla said.

Full of enthusiasm, Kushla expressed that the experience so far at the Kumbh Mela has been amazing. "The place is filled with divine energy. I fell blessed to be in a place surrounded by so many saints and sages. I am yet to take a dip in the Ganga, but I have sprinkled the Ganga water on myself."

Kushla hopes to inspire others to visit India at least once in their lifetime and experience the spirituality. "I am very fond of Sanatan Dharma. After reaching America, I will tell everyone to visit Maha Kumbh at least once in their lifetime to gain this experience. India is incredible, the traditions are meaningful. I will tell my people back at home to not miss this, else they will regret a lot."