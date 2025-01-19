ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh: Italian Delegation Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Admires Indian Culture And Traditions

Lucknow: A delegation from Italy met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after taking a holy dip at the Sangam in the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh on Sunday and admired Indian culture and traditions, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Led by Mahi Guru, the founder and trainer at a meditation and yoga centre in Italy, the group included several women. The group members shared their spiritual experiences at the Maha Kumbh, which they described as a live demonstration of India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. During the meeting at Adityanath's official residence, the delegation members recited 'chaupai (verse)' from the Ramayana, Shiva Tandav, and sang 'bhajans'. They shared with the chief minister how participating in the Naga sadhus' rituals, 'bhajan-kirtan' and other religious practices impacted their understanding of Indian traditions.

The women members said their experiences at the Maha Kumbh had left them deeply impressed by the depth of Indian culture and spirituality. They also appreciated the warmth and the hospitality they experienced during the visit and noted how the event had reinforced the importance of spirituality and unity in diversity. Adityanath expressed his gratitude to the delegation for its visit. He praised their enthusiasm in experiencing the essence of India's spiritual and cultural practices and encouraged further exchanges to strengthen ties between India and Italy.

Earlier, 55-year-old Kushla, a yoga teacher from the United States, shared her journey on how she bonded with the Indian culture. "Because of my strong attachment with the Sanatan Dharma, eventually I managed to establish myself as a yoga teacher. But I had never imagined that this connection would one day pull me to Maha Kumbh", she had said.