Maha Kumbh: Sitharaman Among Prominent Leaders To Take Holy Dip At Sangam

FM Sitharaman, who was accompanied by her family members, described the experience as a "profound moment" in the Sanatan tradition, an official statement said.

In this image posted by @ParmarthNiketan via X on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with parents, spiritual leader and Parmarth Niketan President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and others during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
In this image posted by @ParmarthNiketan via X on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with parents, spiritual leader and Parmarth Niketan President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and others during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 8:11 AM IST

Mahakumbh Nagar: Prominent political leaders, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, visited the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday and took a holy dip at the Sangam, officials said.

Sitharaman, who was accompanied by her family members, described the experience as a "profound moment" in the Sanatan tradition, an official statement said.

Highlighting the global significance of Maha Kumbh, BJP MP from Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya, said, "Today, I had the privilege of taking a dip in the Sangam along with hundreds of BJYM workers. No event of this scale has ever been organised anywhere in the world. The greatest aspect of Maha Kumbh is its spirit of unity, bringing together people from across the country and beyond."

Surya is the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, "This tradition has continued for generations. I feel fortunate to have witnessed and participated in the Maha Kumbh in my lifetime. The energy and positivity here are incredible."

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde expressed his gratitude for being part of a "once-in-a-lifetime" event. "Maha Kumbh comes once in 144 years, and I consider myself lucky to attend it. Crores of people are here to take a holy bath, making this a truly magnificent spiritual confluence," Shinde said.









