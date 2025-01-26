ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh: DGCA Asks Airlines To Rationalise Airfares For Prayagraj Flights

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked airlines to rationalise airfares for flights to Prayagraj in view of the Maha Kumbh amid concerns over higher air tickets on the route. Airlines, including SpiceJet, are operating more flights to Prayagraj.

To meet the increased demand for air travel, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved 81 additional flights in January, increasing the air connectivity to Prayagraj to 132 flights from across the country.

In a post on X on Saturday, the regulator said that in view of the likely surge in demand, airlines have been urged to increase further capacity by adding flights and rationalise fares.