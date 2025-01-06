Maha Kumbh 2025 | Three Royal Baths To Attract Crores Of Devotees

Prayagraj: The Maha Kumbh will begin on January 13 on the auspicious full moon day in the holy city of Prayagraj for which preparations are in the last leg. On the day, lakhs of Kalpvasis (devotees who reside on the banks of Sangam) will take holy dips in the confluence.

The month-long religious congregation will comprise three bathing festivals the first on Makar Sankranti, falling on January 14 whereas the biggest bath will take place on January 29 on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya followed by the last bath on February 3 on the day of Vasant Panchami.

The Kalpvas will draw to a close with the bath on February 12 on Maghi Purnima while the Maha Kumbh will culminate on February 26, the day of Mahashivaratri.

On the first day of the royal bath, devotees from all 13 Akharas will arrive at the fair in chariots to take a bath in the Sangam. The bathing is significant as the sun starts its annual northwards journey towards the Tropic of Capricorn from the day of Makar Sankranti.

The royal bath on Mauni Amavasya is considered to be the biggest bathing festival in Maha Kumbh. Approximately six to eight crore devotees are expected to throng the Sangam on January 29.

The Akharas also make their respective preparations for the royal bath of Mauni Amavasya. The grandeur of the Akharas is visible when saints and Mahamandaleshwars go for bathing which has been renamed Amrit Snan

seen while going to bathe in a royal style. With the pomp of kings, saints and Mahamandaleshwars go to bathe at Sangam. For this reason, till now this bathing festival was called Shahi Snan, which has now been named Amrit Snan.

While the Kalpavas begins with the bathing festival on the full moon day in the month of Pausha, it culminates with the bathing festival on Maghi Purnima.