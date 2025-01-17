Maha Kumbh 2025 Showcases Unique Machine Predicting Health Risks through Body Scan

Prayagraj: An innovative digital machine installed by Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department’s enclosure at the Maha Kumbh 2025 is drawing visitors in large numbers. The machine predicts potential health issues in a person's body by scanning and also educates visitors about the benefits of drinking clean water besides throwing light on the health risks associated with consuming contaminated water.

How does the machine operate:

To use the machine, a visitor has to stand on the platform and follows instructions. It scans the body digitally and displays any developing or potential diseases on the screen. It also weighs the person and accordingly recommends daily water intake requirement based on it.

The machine also gives health tips on how important is consumption of clean drinking water. It also mentions the way clean water helps having a healthy skin, kidneys, and liver, while dirty water can lead to various illnesses. The machine encourages interactive learning and also has challenges for the user.

It has a yoga challenge which is used by the visitors in a big way. Participants are made to do five yoga asanas, and sensors evaluate their accuracy, awarding points and rewards for correct postures. If your asana is wrong, then a cross will appear below and if it is done correctly, then a tick will appear and the score will be shown.

Another important feature of the machine is the "Water Run” game, introduced by Jal Jeevan Mission. The game envisages players to virtually experience the difference between consuming clean and dirty water. Those who have clean water reach their destination without fatigue, while those opting for dirty water collapse midway. The game, available on a big screen, has become a favorite of the crowd with many immediately downloading on their phones it to continue the learning experience. One can also connect with Jal Jeevan Mission by downloading this game.

Maha Kumbh 2025 Showcases Unique Machine Predicting Health Risks through Body Scan (ETV Bharat)

Jal Jeevan Mission representative Vimal Advani explained the initiative stating, “This game demonstrates the impact of clean and dirty water through digital means. The machine scans your body and explains the probability of diseases caused by contaminated water. It also shows the benefits of drinking clean water on subsequent screens.”

The exhibition, aligning with the digital initiatives advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, offers a lot to learn by merging technology, health awareness, and interactive education. It has become a must-see attraction at the Maha Kumbh 2025.