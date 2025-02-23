ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh 2025: Rare Planetary Alignment On Mahashivratri To Usher In Positivity And Peace

Devotees gather at Sangam for the final holy dip of Maha Kumbh, as a rare celestial alignment of seven planets graces the skies on Mahashivratri on February 26. ( Etv Bharat )

Prayagraj: Only four days remain for the divine and grand Maha Kumbh Mela. Crowds of devotees continue to gather at Sangam. The administration has now begun preparations for the Mahashivratri bath on February 26. This year, a rare celestial event will occur on Mahashivratri, as seven planets align in the sky. This extraordinary astronomical phenomenon will make the final holy dip of Maha Kumbh even more special.

Maha Kumbh began on January 13, and so far, more than 60 crore devotees have taken a sacred dip at Sangam. The grand fair will conclude on Mahashivratri. On this significant day, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will be visible together, enhancing the spiritual significance of the occasion. It is believed that this alignment will reduce negative planetary influences, bringing peace, harmony and prosperity to the world.

Planetary Influence on Mahashivratri

Astrologer Acharya Harikrishna Shukla explains the significance of planetary movements with the phrase "Jagat Sarvam Grahadhinam", meaning the entire universe is governed by planets. Ancient sages, the Saptarishis, have described this cosmic influence.

At the onset of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the Sun and Moon were in Capricorn, Saturn was in Aquarius, and Jupiter was in Taurus, creating the auspicious alignment that made this Maha Kumbh possible. The last bathing festival of Maha Kumbh will take place on February 26, with a powerful planetary arrangement. On this day, the Moon, Mercury, Sun and Saturn will be in Aquarius, while Venus and Rahu will be in Pisces. Jupiter will remain in Taurus, and Mars will be in Gemini. These alignments place previously negative planetary influences in auspicious zodiac signs.

A Positive Global Shift

On February 26, 2025, planetary alignments will have a widespread impact. Since 2019, the world has faced crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which have caused immense suffering. However, with Maha Kumbh coinciding with significant planetary shifts, a powerful positive transformation is expected.

Astrologers predict that the alignment of these planets will bring about an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and usher in a new era of peace and stability. Jupiter, known as Guru, is positioned in Taurus, increasing its power and influence. This will lead to positive changes worldwide.

The End of Negativity and the Rise of Positivity

According to astrologers, the Surya-Saturn Yoga will initiate a shift toward global peace and prosperity. After five years of turmoil, the world is expected to experience relief. By March 30, the war between Russia and Ukraine is likely to end, and a sense of harmony will prevail.