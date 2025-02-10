ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh: President Murmu Takes Holy Dip At Sangam

President Murmu will also offer prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanying her.

In this image released by UP CM OFFICE on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu prays after taking a holy dip at the Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.
In this image released by UP CM OFFICE on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu prays after taking a holy dip at the Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Maha Kumbh Nagar: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the Maha Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. She will also offer prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanying her.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Adityanath earlier received the President on her arrival in Prayagraj, officials said. Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

President Murmu Takes Holy Dip At Sangam (ANI)

