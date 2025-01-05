ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh 2025: Indian Railways Announces 21 Unreserved Trains, 32 Specials Between Delhi-Prayagraj

Thirty two pairs of special trains and 21 pairs of unreserved trains will be run between Delhi and Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has made elaborate preparations to manage the rush of devotees for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, from January 13 to February 26.

With 40 crore pilgrims expected to attend the fair from various parts of the country, the Railways will run 32 pairs of special trains and 21 pairs of unreserved trains between Delhi and Prayagraj during the event.

The schedules of the trains have been prepared keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers. Among the special trains include Prayagraj Express, North East Express and Vande Bharat. Many of these trains will be available from New Delhi to Prayagraj on all days of the week.

Major special trains and details:

  • Prayagraj Express (12418): Depart New Delhi at 10:10 pm and arrive Prayagraj Junction at 6:50 am
  • Vande Bharat Express (22436): Depart Delhi at 6:00 am and reach Prayagraj at 12:08 pm
  • North East Express (12506): Depart Anand Vihar terminal at 7:40 am and reach Prayagraj Junction at 4:05 pm

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has recently conducted a meeting with senior officials of Uttar Pradesh Police on ensuring safe transportation for devotees who arrive via trains. Apart from deploying additional RPF and State Railway Police personnel, surveillance at key stations has been intensified.

Regarded as one of the biggest festivals of Hindus, the Maha Kumbh is organised once in every 12 years. Kumbh Mela is not only a religious event, but is considered a unique opportunity to understand Indian traditions and cultural heritage. It is celebrated at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam, a confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers.

Here are the key events of Maha Kumbh 2025:

  • Paush Purnima: January 13
  • Makar Sankranti: January 14
  • Mauni Amavasya: January 29
  • Basant Panchami: February 3
  • Maghi Purnima: February 12
  • Mahashivratri: February 26

