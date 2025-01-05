ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh 2025: Indian Railways Announces 21 Unreserved Trains, 32 Specials Between Delhi-Prayagraj

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has made elaborate preparations to manage the rush of devotees for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, from January 13 to February 26.

With 40 crore pilgrims expected to attend the fair from various parts of the country, the Railways will run 32 pairs of special trains and 21 pairs of unreserved trains between Delhi and Prayagraj during the event.

The schedules of the trains have been prepared keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers. Among the special trains include Prayagraj Express, North East Express and Vande Bharat. Many of these trains will be available from New Delhi to Prayagraj on all days of the week.

Major special trains and details: