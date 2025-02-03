Maha Kumbh 2025: Haryana Man Carries 92-Year-Old Guru On His Shoulders For 'Amrit Snan' On Basant Panchami

Prayagraj: As devotees throng the Ganga ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, a devotee from Haryana carried his nonagenarian guru on his shoulders to take the last holy dip of the Maha Kumbh 2025.
Bablu Rajput of Haryana has reached the Maha Kumbh carrying his 92-year-old Guru Hari Sharan Dubey on his shoulders. Bablu said that his Guru wanted to take a bath after reaching Maha Kumbh.
“As he cannot walk due to his age, that is why I have brought him on my shoulders. What can be more virtuous for me than that the royal bath took place with my Guru?” Bablu said.
On Basant Panchami, the third major bathing festival of Maha Kumbh, devotees are thronging to take a holy dip on Monday.
Since morning, devotees thronged the various ghats of Ganga including Sangam. All the 13 akharas thronged the ghats to take the last Amrit snan of the Maha Kumbh 2025.
The Mandaleshwar, Mahamandaleshwar, Naga Sanyasis of the akhadas reached Sangam on their chariots and took a dip of faith. The Mahanirvani, Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara were the first akharas to take the holy dip. They were followed by Taponidhi Panchayati Shri Niranjani Akhara, Panchayati Akhara Anand, Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, Shri Dashnam Awahan Akhara, Panch Agni Akhara, All India Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara, All India Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara and the All India Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara.
Read more: