Maha Kumbh 2025: Haryana Man Carries 92-Year-Old Guru On His Shoulders For 'Amrit Snan' On Basant Panchami

An aerial view of the devotees taking a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj ( ANI )

Prayagraj: As devotees throng the Ganga ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami, a devotee from Haryana carried his nonagenarian guru on his shoulders to take the last holy dip of the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Bablu Rajput of Haryana has reached the Maha Kumbh carrying his 92-year-old Guru Hari Sharan Dubey on his shoulders. Bablu said that his Guru wanted to take a bath after reaching Maha Kumbh.

“As he cannot walk due to his age, that is why I have brought him on my shoulders. What can be more virtuous for me than that the royal bath took place with my Guru?” Bablu said.